Jags’ season among best in school history; finish with 12-2 record
The Jaguars wrapped up one of the best volleyball seasons in Windsor High School history on May 18, turning back visiting Piner in straight sets; 25-14, 26-24, 25-13.
The win came on the heels of recent match victories over Cardinal Newman and Petaluma, giving the Jags a final overall mark of 12-2.
“It was such a pleasure working with these athletes in my first year at Windsor,” head coach Christen Hamilton said following the season finale. “All four of our seniors played well in their last high school match.”
Windsor’s remarkable run through the tough North Bay League Oak Division included and 8-2 record and wins over league-leading Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate, teams that handed the Jags their only season losses.
Jags end with a flourish
The Jaguars finished up the 2021 campaign in style on Senior Night in Tuesday’s home finale against Piner, riding strong performances from senior veterans Hannah Dyer (11 kills, 9 digs), Kaitlyn Curry (18 assists, 13 digs) and Kelly Tagnolli (12 digs). In addition, junior Stephanie Melendez chipped in 10 digs for Windsor.
The May 16 rematch with Cardinal Newman may have epitomized the Jags’ spring season, showing heart and determination in avenging a four-set loss to the Cardinals four days earlier with a win in straight sets; 26-24, 25-18, 25-18.
“We made some defensive adjustments and cut down the unforced errors,” Hamilton said after the rematch. “They played lights out.”
Turning in strong efforts for Windsor were junior Sofia Lopez (19 kills, 7 digs), Dyer (13 kills, 14 digs), junior Daya Mosqueda (21 digs) and sophomore Emma Smith (31 assists, 7 digs).
The Jaguars played host to Petaluma in a non-league match on May 10, slipping past the stubborn Trojans in four sets; 25-17, 20-25, 25-4, 25-7.
Statistical leaders included Dyer (8 kills, 11 digs), Curry (18 assists) and sophomore Rylie Omniotek (6 kills, 2 blocks).
