The Jaguars have quickly emerged as one of the top high school volleyball teams in the North Bay League this month, racing to a perfect, 4-0 record.
Windsor followed up a season-opening victory over Maria Carrillo with impressive recent wins over Analy and El Molino, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
“It’s fun to see the girls playing for one another and working through when things aren’t perfect,” Jag’s coach Christen Hamilton said. “They’re showing great resilience and never get down for long. It really looks like they’re having so much fun, which for a coach is incredible to see.”
The latest string of victories began on an April 13 visit to Analy, traditionally a tough venue for opposing teams. Not a problem, as Windsor dispatched the Tigers in four sets; 25-12, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17.
Logging outstanding performances were; junior Lily Simkins (11 digs), junior Stephanie Melendez (9 digs) and senior Kaitlyn Curry (12 assists, 13 digs).
The Jaguars played host to the Tigers two nights later in the friendly confines, again turning back Analy in four sets; 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18.
The victory completed a clean sweep for the night, with the freshman and JV squads posting wins in straight sets.
Statistical leaders for the Windsor varsity were; Curry (26 assists, 12 digs), senior Hannah Dyer (12 kills, 31 digs) and junior Daya Mosqueda (31 digs).
The Jags took on visiting El Molino in their latest match on April 19, easily defeating a solid Lion’s squad in three games; 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.
Windsor standouts included freshman Taylor Boyce (10 kills) and Mosqueda (18 digs, 3 aces).
The frosh and JV teams also posted straight set wins over El Mo. Next up for the Jaguars is a Friday, April 23 visit to El Molino (4/5/6 p.m.), followed by a Saturday, April 24 non-league date with visiting Tamalpais (12/1/2 p.m.). Windsor will resume league action on Monday, April 26 against visiting Ukiah (4:30/5:30:6:30 p.m.).
