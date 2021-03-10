Former Windsor High School wrestling standout Dominic DuCharme didn’t let a serious injury or a pandemic deter him from reaching his goals, capturing the 184-pound title at the Pac 12 Wrestling Championships.
Among the most accomplished wrestlers in Jaguar’s history, DuCharme was a two-time state medalist, including a third-place finish as a senior before graduating in 2016.
Now as a senior at Cal State Bakersfield, the Windsor native had qualified for the Pac 12 meet before his junior campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury. This season the Roadrunners only managed two meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not exactly a formula for success in the postseason.
Not a problem, as the No. 3 seeded DuCharme navigated his way through the 184-pound division, defeating No. 2 seeded Cade Belshay of Arizona State in the semifinals followed by No. 1 seeded Ryan Reyes of Oregon State in the championship match to take home the title.
Ironically, DuCharme had defeated both Belshay and Reyes at the CIF State High School Championships en route to a third place finish in 2016.
With the Pac 12 title secured, DuCharme will now set his sights on the NCAA Championships on March 18-21 in St. Louis, Mo.
