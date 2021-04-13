High school volleyball season is officially underway for the Windsor Jaguars, kicking off their first-ever spring campaign on April 12 with an electrifying five-set win over visiting North Bay League power Maria Carrillo; 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13.
It was a winning debut for first-year head coach Christen Hamilton, who took the reins from longtime WHS coach Rich Schwarz after several seasons leading the Petaluma High School program.
“We played a physical, athletic team (in Carrillo) and we fought hard to earn the win together,” Hamilton said. “We had a balanced attack with four players achieving double digit kills and five with double digit digs. This is a brand-new team from Windsor’s last volleyball season and I’m so proud of how we started and the leadership our girls displayed. All the coaches are excited to see what the next few weeks will bring,” she added.
Turning in outstanding matches for the Jags were veteran Hannah Dyer (14 kills, 22 digs), Sofia Lopez (13 kills, 15 digs), Emma Smith (33 assists, 18 digs) and Daya Mosqueda (29 digs).
As with all indoor sports this year, the volleyball season will be played with strict COVID health protocols in place.
To limit over-crowding in gyms, athletes are allowed two spectators per household, with teams using a three-ball rotation where balls are cleaned after each rally. All players and spectators are required to wear masks and maintain 6-feet of social distancing per household. In addition, gym doors are kept open to allow for optimum ventilation.
Next up for the Jags is a road and home series against Analy, beginning with a Wednesday, April 14 visit to Sebastopol. Windsor will host the Tigers this Friday, April 16 and entertain visiting El Molino next Monday, April 19. Match times starting with the frosh are 4:30/5:30/6:30 p.m.
