Roberto Moreno Serrano passed away from cancer at his home in Windsor, California, on February 28, 2021, at the age of 78. A kind and loving man, he was devoted to his family, who will miss him.
Roberto was born in Mexico City on May 14, 1942. He and his wife Rosa married in 1969 in Mexico City. They shared a love for art from the time they first met, and Roberto was very supportive of Rosa’s career as an artist.
Roberto studied and worked in the fields of electronics and semiconductors in Mexico City as a young man. He and Rosa moved with their two young daughters, Claudia and Brenda, to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1976, where he worked as an engineering technician, circuit board designer, and documentation specialist, which included positions with the Sprague Electric Company in Visalia, California, and with Hewlett-Packard/Agilent Technologies.
Roberto was an artist at heart, had an excellent memory, and pursued his many interests with great enthusiasm. His greatest passion was photography, and he also excelled at drawing and painting. He loved to travel and explore the outdoors. His work took him to countries throughout Central and South America, and he particularly enjoyed traveling by train. He was fascinated by trains and model classic cars throughout his life. He also enjoyed taking his family camping.
Roberto was a family man above all else. He and his wife, Rosa Diaz-Serrano, were married for 51 years. He was a loving father to his daughters Claudia and Brenda and took great joy in spending time with his grandson Charlie.
Sadly, Roberto was preceded in death by his daughter Claudia Serrano Handley, who passed away in January 2020. Roberto is remembered with great love by his wife Rosa; his daughter Brenda Serrano Beal, son-in-law Harry Beal, and grandson Charlie; his son-in-law Ethan Handley; and his and Rosa’s extended family and friends in the United States and Mexico.
A Celebration of Life for Roberto and his daughter Claudia will be held at a later date. Donations in Roberto’s memory may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.
