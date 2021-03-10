The weather was fairly crazed on March 10, with storms, rain, hail, rainbows, blasting winds and bright sun streaming over the county in rapid succession. Nowhere had crazier weather than Larkfield though, which ended up blanketed in white stuff. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department reported it was snow, though some locals on social media stated it was exceptionally heavy hail that had accumulated. Either way, it wasn’t a sight seen too often here in Sonoma County.
featured
Wild weather
- Photos courtesy of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department



