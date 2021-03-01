MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
9:43 a.m. Vandalism at Foppiano Way and Seghesio Way.
1:33 p.m. Mentally ill at Creekview Place and Starr Road.
1:39 p.m. Petty theft at Yerba Buena Way and Dove Lane.
2:43 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
3:41 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Barbaras Lane and Mitchell Lane.
5:23 p.m. Warrant attempt at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
7:58 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
9:55 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
10:49 p.m. Rape report at Private Road F and Private Road E.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
9:12 a.m. Welfare check at Juniper Lane and Heritage Drive.
9:26 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
9:43 a.m. Child abuse at Indiana Avenue and Ventnor Avenue.
9:47 a.m. Petty theft at Wilcox Road and Starr Road.
10:25 a.m. Welfare check at Juniper Lane and Heritage Drive.
3:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
3:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Fulton Place, reprimand and release.
3:56 p.m. Man down at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
5:02 p.m. Fraud at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
5:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Thrushwing Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
6:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
7:45 p.m. Welfare check at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, subject transported.
8:44 p.m. Missing person at risk at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
11:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.,
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
12:33 a.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive ad Dove Lane.
12:40 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
1:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
1:34 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
2:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
4:03 p.m. Welfare check at Deanna Place and Amie Drive.
7:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
8:34 p.m. Animal control call at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
11:17 p.m. Family disturbance at Planetree Drive and White Birch Drive.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25
7:52 a.m. Family disturbance at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
9:14 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Shira Street and Usher Drive.
11:14 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:49 p.m. Fraud at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
4:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
5:52 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
6:40 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
9:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26
5:03 p.m. Welfare check at Lord Drive and Princess Way.
6:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27
1:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Denbeste Court and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
9:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Tabatha Way and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
9:14 a.m. Welfare check at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
10:51 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:37 p.m. Drunk in public at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
3:27 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
5:06 p.m. Violation of court order at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
6:03 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
6:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
6:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
7:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
9:41 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:58 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28
9:23 a.m. Petty theft at Esparto Court and Foothill Drive.
4:01 p.m. Violation of court order at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
6:23 p.m. Robbery at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
6:40 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road.
7:08 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road.
9:27 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
