MONDAY, APRIL 12
9:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway ad Windsor River Road.
10:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Street and Conde Lane, reprimand and release,
10:43 a.m. Vandalism at Carey Court and Dawn Way.
1:01 p.m. Welfare check at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
1:33 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
2:11 p.m. Warrant attempt at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
2:48 p.m. Family disturbance at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
3:21 p.m. Disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:55 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:10 p.m. Disturbance at Cab Calloway Court and Tommy Dorsey Court.
5:30 p.m. Disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
6:25 p.m. Family disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
9:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Highway 101 and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way, reprimand and release.
10:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
3:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
12:58 p.m. Disturbance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
1:14 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:50 p.m. Child abuse at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
6:29 p.m. Domestic related incident at Indiana Avenue and Ventnor Avenue.
7:29 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
10:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:23 p.m. Fireworks at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
7:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
7:43 a.m. Family disturbance at Elm Street and Circle Drive.
10:58 a.m. Family disturbance at Elsbree Lane and Heidi Place.
11:22 p.m. Welfare check at Leona Court and Chris Street.
12:46 p.m. Mentally ill at Gabrielle Drive and Deanna Place.
1:56 p.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
3:10 p.m. Disturbance at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:45 p.m. Family disturbance at Cordelia Lane and Lear Court.
4:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road.
9:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruse Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
11:17 p.m. Warrant attempt at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
10:43 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Birdie Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
11:54 a.m. Trespassing at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:24 p.m. Received property under an assumed ID at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
2:07 p.m. Disturbance on Armondo Renzulo Way.
4:59 p.m. Trespassing at Decanter Circle and Crusher Drive.
9:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
2:03 a.m. Suicide at Kendall Way ad Old Redwood Highway.
7:56 a.m. Trespassing at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
8:19 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:15 a.m. Fraud at Vinecrest Circle and Elsie Way.
12:23 p.m. Welfare check at Anna Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:27 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane, reprimand and release.
4:54 p.m. Family disturbance at Matthew Court and Wilson Lane.
6:02 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Winemaker Way.
6:30 p.m. Man down at Strech Lane and Dove Lane.
6:43 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
8:51 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Shadetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
10:19 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Shadetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
10:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:59 p.m. Disturbance at Planetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
11:26 p.m. Man down at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
11:43 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
12:40 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Shagbark Street and Sugar Maple Lane.
10:12 a.m. Warrant attempt at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
10:28 a.m. Welfare check at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
1:11 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
1:49 p.m. Suspect contact at Starr View Drive and Milky Way, arrest made.
3:36 p.m. Dumping/littering at Mathilde Drive and Chris Street.
3:45 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
5:10 p.m. Animal control call at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
7:34 p.m. Animal control call at Hampshire Lane and Wellington Circle.
8:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
9:09 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Wall Street.
10:25 p.m. Disturbance (party) ay Graciela Drive and Marcella Lane.
10:27 p.m. Animal control call at 10th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
10:39 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
12:45 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
1:33 a.m. Man down at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:56 p.m. Violation of court order at Windsor Road and Berwyn Way.
2:24 p.m. Petty theft at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
4:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
4:41 p.m. Suicide threats at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
5:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
6:34 p.m. Animal control call at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
8:29 p.m. Warrant attempt at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
9:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Vanessa Court, reprimand and release.
10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
