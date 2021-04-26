MONDAY, APRIL 19
5:01 a.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, transported.
6:48 a.m. Coroner’s case at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
7:37 a.m. Petty theft at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
8:22 a.m. Animal control call at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:02 a.m. Drunk driver at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
9:37 a.m. Child abuse at Gumview Road and Prior Lane.
1:05 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:28 p.m. Disturbance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:42 p.m. Violation of parole at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
3:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
4:31 p.m. Mentally ill at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:00 p.m. Suicide threats at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
12:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way, reprimand and release.
1:05 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Valley Oak Court and Los Amigos Road.
1:12 p.m. County ordinance at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
2:17 p.m. Welfare check at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
5:35 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:20 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Miramar Street and Montez Court.
6:52 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:00 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
7:43 p.m. Animal control call at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
9:16 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
9:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
9:26 a.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:58 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:03 p.m. Elder abuse at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
1:24 p.m. Animal control call at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
4:24 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:57 p.m. Disturbance at Walten Way and Lord Drive.
6:26 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
8:25 p.m. Family disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
10:31 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
10:25 a.m. Disturbance at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
1:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
2:08 p.m. Vandalism at Matthew Court and Wilson Lane.
4:28 p.m. Battery at OId Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
4:46 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
4:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
5:04 p.m. Grand theft at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane.
6:55 p.m. Animal control call at Yerba Buena Way and Hembree Lane.
8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
8:28 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10 53. p.m. Disturbance at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
11:13 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
10:58 a.m. Stolen credit card at Elm Street and Circle Drive.
11:14 a.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:46 a.m. Fraud at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
12:49 p.m. Welfare check at Dalton Court and Grayson Way.
4:15 p.m. Fraud at Elsbree Lane and Candace Court.
4:34 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
5:31 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
6:28 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
7:36 p.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
7:51 p.m. Auto burglary at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
8:05 p.m. Trespassing at Golf Course Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
9:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
10:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
10:23 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
2:10 a.m. Animal control call at Piccadilly Circle and St. James Place.
12:16 p.m. Grand theft at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
4:50 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
5:55 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:28 p.m. Petty theft at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
7:46 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
9:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:00 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
11:32 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:52 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Erika Drive and Orion Drive.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
12:11 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
4:31 p.m. County ordinance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:26 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive.
9:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle, reprimand and release.
10:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
