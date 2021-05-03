MONDAY, APRIL 26
8:57 a.m. Suspect contact at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:13 a.m. Child abuse at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:54 a.m. Child abuse at Gumview Road and Prior Lane.
10:55 a.m. Disturbance at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
12:33 p.m. Violation of probation at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, arrest made.
1:33 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
2:46 p.m. Child abuse at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
7:15 p.m. Family disturbance at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
2:32 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, homeless related incident.
7:31 a.m. Animal control call at Cork Street ad Windsor Road.
12:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
1:54 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:58 p.m. Welfare check at Veronica Drive and Rio Ruso Drive.
6:06 p.m. Welfare check at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
6:08 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
6:09 p.m. Welfare check at Milson Place ad Parade Garden Way.
6:28 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:28 p.m. Grand theft at Brooks Road South ad Glen Miller Drive.
7:52 p.m. Fraud at Thrushwing Avenue and Summer Wheat Drive.
7:54 p.m. Disturbance at Miller Lane and OLD redwood Highway.
8:05 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
8:39 p.m. Welfare check at Milson Place and Parade Garden Way.
11:06 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:30 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Leafhaven Lane and Ginkgo Place.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
2:01 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
6:03 a.m. Family disturbance at Madrone Way and Holly leaf Drive.
6:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
9:52 a.m. Family disturbance at Madrone Way and Holly Leaf Drive.
12:08 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
2:02 p.m. Family disturbance at Amie Drive and Tamara Way.
4:24 p.m. County ordinance at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
6:39 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
6:57 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:32 p.m. Disturbance at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
1:52 a.m. Animal control call at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
5:44 a.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
8:01 a.m. Suspicious person at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway, subject transported.
8:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
8:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
9:15 a.m. Vandalism at Wallace Way and Pollard Way.
1:34 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:16 p.m. Disturbance at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
5:15 p.m. Fraud at Starr Road and Hembree Lane.
10:35 p.m. Child abuse at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
9:15 a.m. Domestic court order violation at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
10:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
1:14 p.m. Disturbance at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
3:15 p.m. Disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
3:16 p.m. Disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
5:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
5:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:00 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
9:32 p.m. Welfare check at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
12:31 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
9:01 a.m. Family disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
12:15 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:09 p.m. Child abuse at Billington Court and Billington Lane.
2:49 p.m. Disturbance at Graciela Drive and Marcella Lane.
4:59 p.m. Family disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:14 p.m. Suicide threats at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:03 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
10:14 p.m. Mentally ill at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
11:06 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
12:38 p.m. Disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
2:56 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:06 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:54 p.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
9:57 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Cordelia Lane and Claudius Way.
10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:28 p.m. Mentally ill at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
