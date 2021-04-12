MONDAY, APRIL 5
2:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
7:37 a.m. Disturbance at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
1:53 p.m. Fraud at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
2:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
2:54 p.m. Disturbance at Patti Page Court ad Rosemary Clooney Court.
2:59 p.m. Disturbance at Railroad Avenue and Park Glen Drive.
3:56 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
7:45 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
8:09 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:15 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Foxwood Drive and Lazy Creek Drive.
11:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:27 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
12:06 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:16 a.m. Disturbance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:48 a.m. Disturbance at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
7:43 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
8:54 a.m. Child abuse at Leafhaven Lane and Sassafras Street.
11:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Limerick Lane and Los Amigos Road.
12:48 p.m. Indecent exposure at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle.
2:06 p.m. Drunk driver at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:27 p.m. Sexual battery at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:52 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Decanter Circle and Winemaker Way.
5:09 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
5:24 p.m. Vandalism at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
6:13 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:32 p.m. Disturbance at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
8:50 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:33 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
2:19 a.m. Disturbance at Gumview Road and Herb Road.
4:39 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
6:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
7:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road.
8:00 a.m. Coroner’s case at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
8:12 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Entrada Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:13 a.m. Elder abuse at Claudius Way and Jane Drive.
11:02 a.m. Fraud at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
12:04 p.m. Child abuse at Lake Drive and Blue Spruce Way.
1:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, citation given.
3:25 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:48 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:08 p.m. Mentally ill at Billington Court and Billington Lane.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
3:35 a.m. Animal control call at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
9:29 a.m. Petty theft at 11th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive, reprimand and release.
11:19 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
1:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle, reprimand and release.
2:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
6:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
7:24 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
8:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
9:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue, reprimand and release.
9:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road.
9:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
9:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
9:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
12:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane.
12:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:54 a.m. Coroner’s case at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
8:54 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
12:34 p.m. Sexual battery at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:53 p.m. Sexual battery at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:12 p.m. Stalking at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
2:37 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Partridge Court and Foxwood Drive.
3:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
4:51 p.m. man down at Elsbree Lane and Heidi Place.
5:52 p.m. Fraud at Venus Drive ad Starr View Drive.
6:01 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
9:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
10:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
10:17 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
2:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
9:43 a.m. Threat of great bodily injury or death at Vinecrest Circle and Elsie Way.
12:24 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Lark Center Drive homeless related incident.
2:16 p.m. Vandalism at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
5:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
6:10 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
7:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
8:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
8:11 p.m. Warrant attempt at Juniper Lane and Hembree Lane.
8:22 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
8:28 p.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Mathilde Drive, reprimand and release.
8:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Billington Lane.
9:33 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
9:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Colleen Drive and Starr Road.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
10:38 p.m. Elder abuse at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
12:02 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane.
12:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
8:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
10:46 a.m. Disturbance at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
12:39 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
7:14 p.m. Disturbance at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
7:37 p.m. Welfare check at Circle Drive and Dry Creek Drive.
8:01 p.m. Disturbance at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
