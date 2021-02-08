MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1
9:59 a.m. Fraud at Jensen Lane and Alden Lane.
12:04 p.m. Animal control call at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
2:10 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
2:43 p.m. Man down at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:43 p.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood highway.
8:18 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Walten Way and Princess Way.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2
7:34 a.m. Man down at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
7:35 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
8:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way, reprimand and release.
9:38 p.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
10:03 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Tabatha Way and Blasi Drive.
10:17 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Windsor Road and Jaguar Way.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3
8:15 a.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:40 a.m. Grand theft at Leafhaven Lane and Gingko Place.
10:20 a.m. Grand theft at Erika Drive and Orion Drive.
10:29 a.m. Welfare check at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
11:07 a.m. Fraud at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
11:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive, reprimand and release.
12:14 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
12:21 p.m. Animal control call at Starburst Court and West Starburst Court.
12:40 p.m. Auto burglary at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:21 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Drive and Lakewood Drive.
2:47 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
2:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
3:39 p.m. at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:25 p.m. Grand theft at Monika Court and Amie Drive.
5:55 p.m. Grand theft at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4
12:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
1:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
1:35 p.m. Welfare check at Persimmon Place and Elderberry Street.
2:04 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
7:01 p.m. Disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Shadetree Drive.
10:58 p.m. Fireworks at Lazy Creek Drive and Quail Hollow Court.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5
9:59 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
12:43 p.m. Disturbance at Bob Crosby Way and Dizzy Gillespie Way.
2:24 p.m. Grand theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:14 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
6:46 p.m. Coroner’s case at Foppiano Way and Seghesio Way.
8:34 p.m. Grand theft at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
9:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
9:42 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
9:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court, reprimand and release.
11:14 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:42 p.m. Disturbance at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6
1:10 a.m. Disturbance at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
2:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, reprimand and release.
12:50 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way, reprimand and release.
1:27 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:45 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:12 p.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:39 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:51 p.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:04 p.m. Call for help at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7
12:29 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
12:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hastings Lane, reprimand and release.
1:43 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rios Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Dorothea Court and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
4:32 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:33 p.m. Disturbance at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
7:04 p.m. Spousal injury report at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
10:58 p.m. Coroner’s case at Wright Way and Savannah Way.
11:56 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Yale Street and Billington Lane.
