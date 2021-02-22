MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15
12:20 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:13 a.m. Vandalism at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
2:04 p.m. Family disturbance at Creekview Place and Starr Road.
3:01 p.m. Welfare check at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
5:45 p.m. Family disturbance at Creekview Place and Starr Road.
6:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
6:27 p.m. Disturbance at Wade Drive and Brian Street.
10:23 p.m. Traffic stop at American Way and Conde Lane.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
12:16 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:53 a.m. Vandalism at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
10:26 a.m. Child molestation at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
10:43 p.m. Child abuse at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
1:28 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
4:09 p.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
4:49 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
6:50 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
7:32 a.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
8:17 a.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:08 a.m. Fraud at Eagle Drive and 16th Hole Drive.
10:18 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Eagle Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
12:27 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:22 p.m. Fraud at Patti Page Court and Rosemary Clooney Court.
1:38 p.m. Welfare check at Sassafras Street and Pistachio Place.
1:48 p.m. Welfare check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
2:05p.m. Fraud at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
3:06 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
3:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
5:53 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:45 p.m. Disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:59 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18
12:33 a.m. Disturbance at Fridley Drive and Christ Street.
2:38 a.m. Grand theft at Leafhaven Lane and Sassafras Street.
6:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
8:15 a.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:50 a.m. Grand theft at Leafhaven Lane and Sassafras Street.
9:01 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
10:19 a.m. Fraud at Windflower Court and Lakewood Drive.
11:27 a.m. Petty theft at Lakewood Drive and Fawn Lilly Court.
1:22 p.m. Stolen credit card at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
2:19 p.m. Grand theft at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
3:48 p.m. Child molestation at Vinecrest Road and Vinecrest Circle.
7:11 p.m. Missing person at risk at Goblet Place and Decanter Circle.
11:27 p.m. Suspicious person at Starr View Drive and Star Road, homeless related incident.
11:56 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19
10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane, reprimand and release.
1:34 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center DRIVE.
2:07 p.m. Welfare check at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
4:19 p.m. Subject sleeping at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road, homeless related incident.
6:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
8:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
8:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Kidd Road, reprimand and release.
8:52 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
9:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road ad Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:31 p.m. Welfare check at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
10:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20
1:38 a.m. Coroner’s case at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
5:20 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane.
12:33 p.m. Obstruction of movement in a public place/begging at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
12:55 p.m. Found person child/adult at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
1:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
3:41 p.m. County ordinance at Castelletto Place and Baldocchi Way.
7:58 p.m. Missing person at risk at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
8:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Binggeli Drive, reprimand and release.
9:18 p.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Zinfandel Drive.
SUNDARY, FEBRUARY 21
2:38 a.m. Family disturbance at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive.
11:22 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
11:49 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:44 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
1:52 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:02 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Dorothea Court and Starr Road.
4:13 p.m. Drunk in public at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
7:49 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Greenbrook Court and Daybrook Drive.
10:24 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
