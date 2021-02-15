MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8
7:34 a.m. Grand theft at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
7:48 a.m. Grand theft at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
11:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
11:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
12:05 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:03 p.m. Disturbance at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
2:14 p.m. Trespassing at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
3:03 p.m. Traffic accident with major injury at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
3:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
5:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
5:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
8:08 p.m. Display of weapon report at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
8:34 p.m. Man down at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY, 9
9:08 a.m. Child abuse at Private Road F and Private Road E.
9:55 a.m. Welfare check at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
5:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
6:54 p.m. Animal control call at Kristine Way and Gertrude Drive.
8:48 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
9:05 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:17 p.m. Attempted burglary at Kristine Way and Gertrude Drive.
9:46 p.m. Prowler at Cab Calloway Court and Tommy Dorsey Court.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
7:47 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:46 a.m. Fraud at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
12:45 p.m. Welfare check at Jason Drive and Bari Lane.
1:15 p.m. Welfare check at Belfiore Lane and Twin Oaks Lane.
4:09 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Cornell Street and Shira Street.
5:46 p.m. Battery at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
9:01 p.m. Warrant attempt at Thrushwing Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
9:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11
4:32 a.m. Welfare check at American Way and Conde Lane.
2:41 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
3:15 p.m. Fraud at Knight Court and St. James Place.
3:42 p.m. Welfare check at Eton lane and Northampton Drive.
7:33 p.m. Welfare check at Sassafras Street and Pistachio Place.
9:36 p.m. Welfare check at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
11:19 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12
12:26 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
10:44 a.m. Fraud at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane.
1:20 p.m. Animal complaint at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
1:41 p.m. Welfare check at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
9:09 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
10:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:16 p.m. Disturbance at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13
12:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
1:32 a.m. Disturbance at Sirius Drive and Stellar Lane.
3:16 a.m. Battery at Herb Road and Mildred Court.
7:16 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
1:13 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
2:10 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
2:48 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
3:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
5:08 p.m. Animal control call at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
5:26 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
8:45 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Howard Drive and Berwyn Way.
9:27 p.m. Drunk driver at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
10:08 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
11:51 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14
12:42 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:16 a.m. Drunk in public at Anna Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:55 a.m. Animal control call at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
10:09 a.m. Disturbance at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:22 a.m. Trespassing at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
2:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Belfiore Lane and Twin Oaks Lane.
3:18 p.m. Disturbance at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
11:32 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
