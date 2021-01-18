MONDAY, JANUARY 11
2:44 a.m. Suspicious person at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, homeless related incident.
3:42 a.m. Welfare check at Maple Drive and Aspen Way.
4:40 a.m. Indecent exposure at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
9:37 a.m. Extortion at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
11:23 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:02 p.m. Grand theft at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
12:59 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:49 p.m. Vandalism at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Way.
3:04 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
3:28 p.m. Welfare check at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
5:11 p.m. Animal control call at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12
1:09 a.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
7:38 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Market Street and Bell Road.
10:16 a.m. Welfare check at Walten Way and Lord Drive.
10:45 a.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
12:16 p.m. Narcotic activity at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
7:51 p.m. Suspect contact at Prince George Way and Victoria Lane.
10:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13
12:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:05 a.m. Defrauding an innkeeper at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:25 p.m. Fraud at Bluebird Drive and Creekside Drive.
6:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
9:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Sanders Road and Day Road.
9:13 p.m. Child neglect at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 14
11:00 to 11:10 a.m. multiple calls of officer assistance/emergency, location withheld.
11:42 a.m. Burglary at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
2:31 p.m. Vandalism at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:34 p.m. Burglary at Moll Drive and Merner Drive.
4:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
6:24 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
9:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 15
6:48 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
10:58 a.m. Trespassing at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
1:00 p.m. Family disturbance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:29 p.m. Fraud at Private Road F and Private Road G.
1:52 p.m. Vandalism at Mills Brother Court and Benny Goodman Way.
3:18 p.m. Petty theft at Colleen Drive and Starr Road.
3:26 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:08 p.m. Petty theft at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
8:20 p.m. Welfare check at Sassafras Street and Pistachio Place.
10:04 p.m. Disturbance at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 16
2:34 a.m. Disturbance at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
9:41 a.m. Dumping/littering at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
10:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
7:02 p.m. Vandalism at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
8:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
8:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle, reprimand and release.
8:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way, reprimand and release.
9:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven lane and Planetree Drive, reprimand and release.
11:07 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Oakfield Lane and Old Oak Road.
11:27 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood highway and Anish Way.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 17
12:18 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Brooks Road South.
4:57 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:35 p.m. Dumping/littering at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
9:56 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Foxwood Drive and Lazy Creek Drive.
10:07 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:07 p.m. Mentally ill at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane.
