MONDAY, JANUARY 18
9:59 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
10:02 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
4:15 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:45 p.m. Grand theft at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
5:41 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
6:05 p.m. Disturbance at Arata lane and Los Amigos Road.
8:01 p.m. Petty theft at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
8:32 p.m. Missing person at risk at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
11:10 p.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Provencial Way.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19
12:49 a.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
2:02 a.m. Welfare check at Leona Court and Chris Street.
11:05 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Cordelia Lane and Claudius Way.
12:01 p.m. Drunk driver at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
1:41 p.m. Vandalism at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
3:45 p.m. Child abuse at Whitehall Court and Wellington Circle.
8:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
9:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
11:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
10:49 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
12:46 p.m. Child molestation report at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
1:29 p.m. County ordinance at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
2:38 p.m. Family disturbance at Shira Street and Samantha Way.
4:24 pm. Indecent exposure at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
5:02 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
5:09 p.m. Child molestation report at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
5:55 p.m. Vandalism at Wildflower Court and Billington Lane.
6:22 p.m. Burglary at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
7:09 p.m. Fraud at Hembree Lane and Jensen Lane.
7:56 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
8:40 p.m. Reckless driving at American Way and Conde Lane.
9:04 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:20 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21
6:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
7:02 a.m. Fraud at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
7:37 a.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:29 a.m. Warrant attempt at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
12:01 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
2:25 p.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:12 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:35 p.m. Reckless Driving at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
FRIDAY, JANUARY, 22
3:08 a.m. Disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:19 a.m. Vandalism at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
10:34 a.m. Fraud at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
12:19 p.m. Grand theft auto at Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
5:09 p.m. grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:31 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:52 p.m. to 8:56 p.m. Multiple calls for fireworks and promiscuous shooting.
9:37 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
11:20 p.m. Disturbance at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 23
1:36 p.m. Vandalism at Miramar Street and Montego Street.
3:13 p.m. Man down at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
9:16 p.m. to 10:07 p.m. Multiple calls for fireworks and promiscuous shooting.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 24
12:31 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Oakfield Lane and Old Oak Road.
1:00 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
10:14 a.m. Vandalism at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
4:45 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Pollard Way and Diana Court.
5:20 p.m. Spousal injury report at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.