MONDAY, JANUARY 25
11:08 a.m. Suicide threats at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:08 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Miramar Street and Flamenco Court.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 26
7:09 a.m. Animal control call at Granado Court and Foothill Drive.
10:04 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
1:03 p.m. Fraud at Elsbree Lane and Patty Ann Court.
4:14 p.m. Vandalism at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
7:37 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
7:51 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
8:46 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Northampton Drive and Los Amigos Road.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27
12:24 a.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
8:29 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Pedroncelli Drive and Ferrari Way.
3:16 p.m. Drunk in public on Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
6:44 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
7:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 28
12:48 a.m. Prowler at Whitehall Court and Wellington Circle.
1:02 a.m. Family disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
2:14 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
2:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
8:56 a.m. Welfare check at Winter Creek lane and Berwyn Lane.
5:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
7:23 p.m. Fireworks at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue, reprimand and release.
8:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
9:08 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 29
5:23 a.m. Emergency officer help at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:01 a.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:54 a.m. Child abuse at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
3:00 p.m. Disturbance at Hailey Court and Grayson Way.
3:34 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
5:36 p.m. Grand theft at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 30
2:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way, reprimand and release.
3:29 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
11:00 a.m. Warrant attempt at Valencia Court and Espana Way.
4:59 p.m. Reckless driving at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
5:06 p.m. Fight at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
5:23 p.m. Suicide threats at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road.
8:25 p.m. Disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
8:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
10:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 31
1:21 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
10:46 a.m. Burglary at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
2:38 p.m. Suicide threats at Erika Drive and Wellington Circle.
3:01 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
3:08 p.m. Tampering or theft of utilities at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
6:30 p.m. Tampering or theft of utilities at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
10:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Gold Course Drive and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.