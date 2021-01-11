MONDAY, JANUARY 4
12:57 p.m. Domestic court order violation at Dry Creek Road and Grove Street.
10:28 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road.
1:48 p.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
3:20 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:43 p.m. Fraud at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road.
9:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
9:42p.m. Petty theft at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
9:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
10:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 5
12:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
6:45 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:47 a.m. Disturbance at Usher Drive and Tandy Lane.
10:23 a.m. Welfare check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
12:18 p.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
4:30 p.m. Disturbance at Polaris Drive and Orion Drive.
8:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and McClelland Drive, reprimand and release.
9:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
9:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
10:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hillview Road, reprimand and release.
11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:48 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
WEDNESDAY, JANAURY 6
7:56 p.m. Fraud at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
11:17 a.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:26 p.m. Fraud at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
11:53 a.m. Under the influence of drugs at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:53 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:37 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
3:29 p.m. Fraud at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
4:00 p.m. Family disturbance at Vintage Greens Drive and Rafanelli Lane.
4:37 p.m. Fraud at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:00 p.m. Welfare check at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
7:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
7:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 7
9:09 a.m. Family disturbance at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
10:09 a.m. Warrant attempt at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
12:03 p.m. Disturbance at Wright Way and Savannah Way.
2:00 p.m. Welfare check at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
6:08 p.m. Man down at Windsor Road and Winemaker Way.
7:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane.
7:52 p.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
8:05 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 8
11:09 a.m. Elder abuse at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:09 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
3:10 p.m. Warrant attempt at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:02 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:19 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor park Circle and Duncan Drive.
9:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
9:09 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
10:33 p.m. Multiple calls for promiscuous shooting.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 9
6:33 a.m. Vandalism at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:20 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
3:38 p.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
5:08 p.m. Welfare check at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
5:27 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Stomper Drive and Crusher Drive.
6:17 p.m. Fireworks at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:30 p.m. Vandalism at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:12 p.m. Traffic accident with unknown detail at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 10
1:37 a.m. Petty theft at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
1:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road.
3:36 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
8:31 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
8:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
9:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
9:31 p.m. Suspicious person at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, homeless related incident.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
10:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street, reprimand and release.
10:48 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:53 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
11:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Sanders Road and Windsor Road.
