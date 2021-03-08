MONDAY, MARCH 1
3:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Pallino Court.
9:37 a.m. Fraud at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
10:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Pulteney Place, reprimand and release.
11:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Pulteney Place.
11:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
2:29 p.m. Fraud at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
2:38 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
4:42 p.mm. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:54 p.m. County ordinance at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
7:40 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
8:03 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Milky Way, reprimand and release.
11:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
7:09 a.m. Coroner’s case at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
8:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
9:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
11:00 a.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:27 a.m. Welfare check at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
12:09 p.m. Welfare check at Private Road F and Private Road G.
1:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
2:27 p.m. Child molestation at Private Road F and Private Road E.
3:23 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
5:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
7:04 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
7:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
8:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, reprimand and release.
8:48 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
9:04 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
9:05 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
9:39 a.m. Welfare check at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
10:06 a.m. Fraud at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
10:08 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:30 a.m. Battery report at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
12:13 p.m. Fraud at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
12:41 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
2:00 p.m. Fraud at Market Street and Bell Road.
2:37 p.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:19 p.m. Drunk in public at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
3:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
4:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
6:02 p.m. Welfare check at E Street and Dry Creek Drive.
7:33 p.m. Welfare check at E Street and Dry Creek Drive.
7:41 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:15 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
7:32 a.m. Grand theft at Walten Way and Princess Way.
8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
8:17 a.m. Missing person at risk at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
8:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
8:50 a.m. Suicide threats at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:38 a.m. Petty theft at Gridley Drive and Lea Street.
10:47 a.m. Grand theft at Birdie Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
11:09 a.m. Petty theft at Lord Drive and Princess Way.
11:20 a.m. Family disturbance at Birdie Drive and 9th Hole Drive.
1:58 p.m. Possession of stolen property at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
4:35 p.m. Probation search at Starr View Drive and Milky Way, arrest made.
4:43 p.m. Auto burglary at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
5:41 p.m. Battery at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
8:27 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
8:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Bay Tree Court and Hembree Lane.
9:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Esparto Court and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
10:49 p.m. Traffic accident with unknown details at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
7:49 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
8:02 a.m. Violation of court order at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
9:37 a.m. Suspect contact at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
12:03 p.m. Welfare check at Joe Rodota Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
12:35 p.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
1:28 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
5:19 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:00 p.m. Family disturbance at Winterborn Way and Pleasant Avenue.
8:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:49 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:17 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident on Jensen Lane.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
7:30 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
8:27 a.m. Welfare check at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
12:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, citation given.
2:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
3:09 p.m. Family disturbance at 10th Hole Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
4:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
5:41 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Persimmon Place and Elderberry Street.
6:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Skylark Street.
8:12 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Persimmon Place and Elderberry Street.
8:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive ad Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
8:54 a.m. Traffic accident with unknown detail at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
11:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
9:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street, reprimand and release.
1:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Walten Way, reprimand and release.
4:08 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
5:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
6:29 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
10:27 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.