MONDAY, MARCH 15
2:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road.
3:22 a.m. Welfare check at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive.
8:59 a.m. Disturbance at Jessica Drive and Melva Court.
10:02 a.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:49 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
3:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
9:32 a.m. Stolen credit card at Foppiano Way and Vintage Greens Drive.
12:07 p.m. Fraud at E Street and Maple Drive.
3:14 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
4:32 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:19 p.m. Disturbance at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
1:13 a.m. Mentally ill at Billington Court and Billington Lane.
9:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
11:03 a.m. Fraud at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
11:16 a.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Richardson Street.
11:49 a.m. Disturbance at Leano Court and Chris Street.
1:21 p.m. Child abuse at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
1:31 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Court.
2:27 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:29 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:51 p.m. ID theft at Sassafras Street and Pistachio Place.
6:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
7:17 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:07 p.m. Warrant tempt at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
10:08 a.m. Overdose at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
12:46 p.m. Grand theft at Decanter Circle and Bouquet Circle.
12:56 p.m. Petty theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
2:48 p.m. Drunk driver at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:59 pm. Welfare check at Winterborn Way and Summer Wheat Way.
5:04 p.m. Welfare check at Eton Lane and Edinburgh Court.
9:14 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Skylark Street.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
8:31 a.m. Fraud at Miramar Street and Montego Street.
9:41 a.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
9:54 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
11:02 a.m. Warrant attempt at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
1:56 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. Multiple calls for reckless driving, unable to locate.
6:36 p.m. Animal control call at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:03 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
7:48 p.m. Welfare check at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:22 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
10:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
10:39 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
10:57 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Miramar Street and Montez Court.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
1:21 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Eagle Drive and 15th Hole Drive.
8:49 a.m. Auto burglary at Bell Road and Joshua Drive.
10:45 a.m. Auto burglary at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
11:23 a.m. Auto burglary at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
1:17 p.m. Petty theft at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
1:19 p.m. Fraud at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
9:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
10:27 p.m. Family disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:17 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Rio Ruso Drive and Entrada Lane.
11:27 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
1:47 a.m. Welfare check at Piccadilly Circle and St. James Place.
4:16 a.m. Welfare check at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue, homeless related incident.
10:09 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Foxwood Drive and Lazy Creek Drive.
10:59 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive ad Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
2:57 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
3:03 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
3:47 p.m. Overdose at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
9:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Mark West Station Road and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
9:42 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street, reprimand and release.
