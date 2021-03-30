MONDAY, MARCH 22
1:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
3:35 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
11:26 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
1:40 p.m. Spousal injury at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
1:59 p.m. Disturbance at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
2:15 p.m. Grant theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:31 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
3:10 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
3:28 p.m. Disturbance at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard.
5:27 p.m. Warrant attempt at American Way and Conde Lane.
6:39 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:05 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
12:15 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:46 a.m. Mentally ill at Barrio Way and Wright Way.
11:20 a.m. Family disturbance at Lakewood Drive and Fawn Lilly Court.
12:55 p.m. Battery at Indiana Avenue and Ventnor Avenue.
2:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
9:45 p.m. Violation of probation at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
10:18 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Stellar Lane and Starr Road.
11:03 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
6:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Chalk Hill Road, reprimand and release.
8:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
10:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:11 a.m. Warrant attempt at Sanders Road and Day Road.
3:02 p.m. County ordinance at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
3:48 p.m. Disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
5:39 p.m. Disturbance at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
3:16 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
10:23 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
11:40 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Holly leaf Drive and Buckeye Drive.
1:58 p.m. Burglary at Pedroncelli Drive and Foppiano Way.
3:11 p.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
4:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East at Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
5:40 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
6:01 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:54 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:50 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor Road and Jaguar Way.
10:20 p.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
11:08 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
12:49 a.m. Missing person at risk at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
6:34 a.m. Paraphernalia possession at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:03 p.m. Stolen credit card at Kristine Way and Mirna Court.
4:48 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
6:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
6:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
8:26 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Polaris Drive and Orion Drive.
8:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Stellar Lane and Starr Road.
9:48 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
10:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
11:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
12:42 a.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
7:20 a.m. Auto burglary report at Decanter Circle and Crusher Drive.
9:58 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:59 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:01 a.m. Petty theft at Decanter Circle and Crusher Drive.
11:01 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
1:07 p.m. Obstructing movement in a public place at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
1:12 p.m. Burglary report at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
1:23 p.m. Drunk in public at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, transported.
2:31 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
3:24 p.m. Overdose at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
6:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
6:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
6:59 p.m. Disturbance at Lakewood Drive and Fawn Lilly Court.
8:49 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at E Street and Sequoia Street.
9:51 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
10:03 p.m. Disturbance at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
10:21 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
10:24 p.m. Warrant attempt at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
SUNDAY MARCH 28
7:21 a.m. Petty theft at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
11:48 a.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, transported.
2:59 p.m. Disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
8:20 p.m. Welfare check at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
9:25 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
10:52 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
