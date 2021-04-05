MONDAY, MARCH 29
2:15 a.m. Trespassing at Eton Lane and Edinburgh Court.
5:44 a.m. Prowler at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
7:49 a.m. Fraud at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
9:03 a.m. Family disturbance at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
11:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
12:40 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
1:25 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
1:54 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:55 p.m. Mentally ill at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
7:29 p.m. Family disturbance at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
8:16 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
4:50 a.m. Battery at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
6:15 a.m. Display of weapon at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
9:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
10:12 a.m. Child abuse at Castelletto Place and Rafanelli Lane.
11:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
11:23 a.m. Fraud at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
11:33 a.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
11:39 a.m. Fraud at A Street and Maple Drive.
1:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 12th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
2:32 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Billington Court and Billington Lane.
5:04 p.m. Overdose at Alden Court and Harper Court.
5:55 p.m. Loitering at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:24 p.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
8:11 p.m. Fireworks at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
10:30 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
10:29 a.m. Battery at Goblet Place and Decanter Circle.
1:44 p.m. Man down at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
7:42 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
11:54 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
THRUSDAY, APRIL 1
2:15 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Dorothea Court and Starr Road.
9:16 a.m. Vandalism at Vivian Court and Starr Road.
9:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
9:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road.
10:16 a.m. Child abuse at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
11:22 a.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
1:55 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
5:56 p.m. Animal control call at golf Course Drive and 19th Hole Drive.
6:34 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
9:35 p.m. Animal control call at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Shadetree Drive.
11:01 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
12:20 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
12:24 a.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
8:15 a.m. Possession of a dangerous weapon at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
9:25 a.m. Stolen credit card at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:00 a.m. Fraud at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
10:58 a.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
1:41 p.m. Burglary at Patti Page Court and Rosemary Clooney Court.
7:53 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
8:14 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:40 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
12:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
12:54 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Golf Course Drive and 18th Hole Drive.
1:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
1:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
4:34 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Madrone Way.
4:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
5:29 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
8:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
8:51 p.m. disturbance 9part) at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
10:42 p.m. Disturbance (music) at golf Course Drive and 17th Hole Drive.
11:10 p.m. Animal control call at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
11:37 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
9:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
11:52 p.m. Fraud at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
2:30 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
6:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
6:17 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:00 p.m. Found person child/adult at Leafhaven Lane and Planetree Drive.
8:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
11:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
