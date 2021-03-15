MONDAY, MARCH 8
2:07 a.m. Robbery at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:23 a.m. Disturbance at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
8:32 a.mm. Non-injury traffic accident at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
8:45 a.m. Forging of a cardholder signature at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
10:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
10:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
11:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
3:03 p.m. Child abuse at Kristine Way and Gertrude Drive.
4:11 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Armondo Renzulo Way.
7:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
10 p.m. Family disturbance at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
10:29 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
6:23 a.m. Coroner’s case at Gabrielle Drive and Deanna Place.
1:44 p.m. Embezzlement at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
6:15 p.m. Vandalism at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
7:40 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
9:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road, reprimand and release.
9:31 a.m. Child molestation at Birdie Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
10:56 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
11:54 a.m. Elder abuse at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:48 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
1:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
3:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Eastside Road.
8:42 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
7:00 a.m. Battery at Aviation Boulevard and Brickway Boulevard.
10:36 a.m. Warrant attempt at Castelletto Place and Rafanelli Lane.
12:49 p.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Bari Lane.
2:37 p.m. Fraud at Walten Way and Lord Drive.
4:10 p.m. Fraud at Patti Page Court and Rosemary Clooney Court.
4:41 p.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:57 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:55 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Planetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
5:35 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Decanter Circle and Crusher Drive.
6:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Drive, reprimand and release.
12:25 p.m. Family disturbance at Elm Street and Circle Drive.
1:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
2:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:41 p.m. Man down and Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:53 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Peppertree Drive and St. James Place.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
6:38 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Leno Drive and Vintage Green Drive.
9:50 a.m. Petty theft at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
9:56 a.m. Coroner’s case at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
1:45 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
3:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
6:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:39 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:41 p.m. Burglary at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:25 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:25 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:06 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
1:32 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
4:02 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
9:28 a.m. Welfare check at Bell Road and Joshua Drive.
10:16 a.m. Auto burglary report at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
1:03 p.m. Disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
3:15 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:53 p.m. Welfare check at Godfrey Drive and Walten Way.
