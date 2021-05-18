MONDAY, MAY 10
12:22 a.m. Prowler at Acorn Way and Victory Lane.
3:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive, reprimand and release.
3:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
12:54 p.m. Missing person at risk at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
2:07 p.m. Elder abuse at Maple Drive and Aspen Way.
2:12 p.m. Court order violation at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
2:53 p.m. Violation of probation at Windsor Road and Old Redwood Highway.
7:04 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
7:20 p.m. Missing person at risk at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
8:40 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Starr Road and Ventor Way.
10:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
11:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
2:23 a.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
8:59 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
12:21 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
1:10 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
2:38 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
3:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way, reprimand and release.
3:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
4:21 p.m. Reckless driving at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
5:22 p.m. Auto burglary at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
7:06 p.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
10:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
1:21 a.m. Petty theft at Kristine Way and Mirna Court.
2:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
2:20 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Street.
3:11a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
3:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
3:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
10:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Olde Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
11:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
12:47 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:12 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
1:55 p.m. Man down at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:56 p.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:02 p.m. Overdose at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
11:37 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:54 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
6:37 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Howard Drive and Berwyn Way.
8:03 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Blue Spruce Way and Willow Street.
8:57 a.m. Petty theft at Colleen Drive and Starr Road.
9:19 a.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
11:42 a.m. Probation violation at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
12:37 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
2:16 p.m. Burglary at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
2:38 p.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
5:33 p.m. Burglary at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:29 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:32 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
12:42 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Tabitha Way and Blasi Drive.
8:16 a.m. Animal control call at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
8:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:25 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
11:06 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Pedroncelli Drive and Foppiano Way.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
3:10 p.m. Mentally ill at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
3:53 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane.
4:43 p.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
5:13 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Christopher Way and Ashley Drive.
9:29 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
9:31 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
10:03 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
10:05 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Patrick lane.
10:08 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Golf Course Drive and 18th Hole Drive.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
12:16 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
4:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:44 p.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
9:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Berwyn Way and Commons Court, reprimand and release.
10:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
11:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
11:59 p.m. Mentally ill at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
