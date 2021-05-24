MONDAY, MAY 17
8:24 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:04 a.m. Welfare check at Carey Court and Dawn Way.
9:25 a.m. Traffic hazard at Market Street and McClelland Drive, homeless related incident.
9:25 a.m. Traffic stop Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
10:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
12:07 p.m. Elder abuse at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
2:04 p.m. Disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
2:31 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
6:15 p.m. Animal control call at Day Road and Shiloh Road.
9:21 p.m. Fraud at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
2:13 a.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
6:42 a.m. Traffic stop Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
8:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
9:26 a.m. County ordinance at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
9:39 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
9:45 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
10:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Leighann Place.
11:03 a.m. Man down at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Leighann Place, reprimand and release.
12:13 p.m. Warrant attempt at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
3:32 p.m. Man down at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road, homeless related incident.
5:16 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
5:16 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way, reprimand and release.
7:09 p.m. Vandalism at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
10:08 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
11:50 p.m. Domestic related incident at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
5:20 a.m. Welfare check at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, homeless related incident.
9:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, citation given.
10:27 a.m. Drunk in public at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
12:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, citation given.
12:22 p.m. Rape at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
4:44 p.m. Animal control call at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
7:29 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
6:48 a.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:16 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
12:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Colleen Drive Starr Road, reprimand and release.
1:44 p.m. Coroner’s case at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
1:49 p.m. Fraud at Gumview Road and Sunray Place.
3:21 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:30 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:50 p.m. petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:31 p.m. Family disturbance at Mathilde Drive and Chris Street.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
1:41 a.m. Family disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
10:16 a.m. Display of weapon at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
11:42 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:56 a.m. Fraud at Zapata Court and Rio Ruso Drive.
12:21 p.m. Violation of court order at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:54 p.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:37 p.m. Disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Ginkgo Place.
4:17 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
4:22 p.m. Trespassing at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
5:39 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
5:55 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Wilson Lane.
7:10 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:05 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Cork Street and Crusher Drive.
11:18 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:43 p.m. Disturbance at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
12:40 p.m. traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
6:12 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:21 p.m. Disturbance at Katherine Place and Brian Street.
7:32 p.m. Disturbance at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
8:23 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Pinot Noir Way and Chardonnay Place.
10:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
10:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10: 39 p.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
8:49 a.m. Welfare check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
2:36 p.m. Trespassing at Dorothea Court and Starr Road.
4:14 p.m. Grand theft at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
8:10 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
8:20 p.m. Disturbance at Brain Street and Heidi Court.
8:30 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:39 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
