MONDAY, MAY 24
8:38 a.m. Child abuse at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
1:47 p.m. Grand theft at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
7:33 p.m. Auto burglary at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
7:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
7:57 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
8:15 a.m. Family disturbance at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
2:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
3:20 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
3:46 p.m. Trespassing at Elm Street and Circle Drive, homeless related incident.
4:01 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
4:46 p.m. Child abuse at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
6:41 p.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
7:57 p.m. Petty theft at Valle Vista Street and Miramar Street.
8:49 p.m. Petty theft at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
9:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
11:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
12:25 a.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
7:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
8:28 a.m. Fraud at 10th Hole Drive and Birdie Drive.
8:41 a.m. Child abuse at Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
11:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
1:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
1:50 p.m. Trespassing at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:40 p.m. Under the influence of drugs at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
7:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
7:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
8:25 p.m. Trespassing at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:38 p.m. Disturbance at Mills Brothers Court and Benny Goodman Way.
9:08 p.m. Welfare check at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
9:12 p.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
10:30 p.m. Drinking in public at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
2:14 a.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release. .
2:34 a.m. Warrant attempt at Mark West Station Road and Windsor Road.
6:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
11:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:59 p.m. Warrant attempt at Lazy Creek Drive and Los Amigos Road.
5:20 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
7:42 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
9:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:33 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
4:03 a.m. Auto burglary at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
10:14 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:54 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:58 p.m. Welfare check at Jason Drive and Bari Lane.
3:13 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Dominic Court and Ashley Drive.
3:23 p.m. Missing person at risk at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
3:33 p.m. Non-narcotic drug possession at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
8:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
8:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
8:57 p.m. Drunk driver at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:01 p.m. Non-narcotic drug possession at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
10:53 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
11:37 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
10:29 a.m. Animal control call at Vintage Greens Drive and Baldocchi Way.
10:20 a.m. Missing person at risk at Decanter Circle and Cellar Way.
12:14 p.m. Animal control call at Harmon Court and Wilson Lane.
6:34 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Court.
9:33 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
3:53 a.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
9:08 a.m. Animal control call at Herb Road and Lydia Court.
9:46 a.m. Vandalism at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
12:38 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
1:38 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Planetree Drive and White Birch Drive.
1:47 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:26 p.m. Domestic related incident at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
6:29 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Teal Court.
6:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street, reprimand and release.
6:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
7:41 p.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Sunray Place.
8:31 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:34 p.m. Animal control call at 10th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
9:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
9:06 p.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Teal Court.
9:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road, reprimand ad release.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
10:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive, reprimand and release.
