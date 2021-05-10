MONDAY, MAY 3
12:14 a.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
1:55 a.m. Welfare check at Lord Drive and Princess Way.
6:26 a.m. Disturbance at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
7:57 a.m. Animal control call at Vivian Court and Starr Road.
8:41 a.m. Welfare check at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:14 a.m. Family disturbance at Milson Place and Parade Garden Way.
12:15 p.m. Grand theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:41 p.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:00 p.m. Grand theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:20 p.m. Family disturbance at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
3:55 p.m. Prowler at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane.
4:04 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:20 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
9:04 p.m. Animal control call at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jaguar Way, reprimand and release.
11:05 p.m. Disturbance at Jessie Court and Jennifer Lane.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
12:35 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
1:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Winemaker Way.
2:22 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:37 p.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:42 p.m. Stalking at Buena Tierra Way and Foothill Drive.
2:47 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
6:40 p.m. Family disturbance at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
7:05 p.m. Welfare check at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
6:01 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Reiman lane and Starr Road.
8:58 p.m. Warrant attempt at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
9:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
10:21 a.m. Missing person report at Jessica Drive and Jane Drive.
2:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
6:27 a.m. Family disturbance at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
8:42 a.m. Disturbance at Vintage Greens Drive and Ferrari Way.
10:18 a.m. Welfare check at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
10:24 a.m. Welfare check at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
11:55 a.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
12:18 p.m. Violation of court order at Johnson Street and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
3:11 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
3:24 p.m. Corner’s case at Circe Drive and Dry Creek Road.
5:57 p.m. Violation of court order at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:12 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
10:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
10:48 p.m. Fireworks at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robins Avenue.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
3:05 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
8:14 a.m. Animal control call at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane .
11:28 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Blazing Star Court and Lakewood Drive.
12:25 p.m. Missing person at risk at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
6:17 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Road and Wall Street.
7:29 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
9:27 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
10:16 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Berwyn Way.
10: 43 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
2:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
9:20 a.m. Animal control call at Montego Street and Foothill Drive.
10:17 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:28 a.m. Animal control call at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
10:48 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
2:07 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
3:29 p.m. Disturbance at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
3:52 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:49 p.m. Trespassing at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
